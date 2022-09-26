Uniontown
Charles "Chuck" Riggin, of Uniontown, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Chuck was born November 24, 1963. He was the beloved father of Josh, Jesse, Dustin and Ashley Riggin, whom he adored; the son of Rebecca and the late William Riggin Sr.; brother of Jeff, Deb, James, Karen, Sam, Missy, his twin brothers, Don and Ron, the late Bill Riggin Jr. and the late Angel; grandfather of Payton, Dustin Jr., Aurora and Bentley Riggin.
Chuckie fought rheumatoid arthritis to the end. His mother and best friend, Rebecca, gave him all the love and care for many years. Chuck loved his family above everything. Chuck also enjoyed his Steelers, Pens and country music. Chuck will be missed by his entire family, especially his niece and nephew, Stephanie and Sam, they were with him everyday and sure loved their uncle Chuck.
Friends may be received at GATES FUNERAL HOME and CREMATORY, 136 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown PA, 15401, from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, September 27, with Prayer being held at 4:30 p.m. Interment will be PRIVATE.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be expressed toward funeral expenses.
