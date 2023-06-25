formerly of Smock
Charles Robert "Cug" Lulich, 93, recently of Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully, with his loving family by his side, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
He was born June 15, 1930, in Smock, the youngest child of John and Mae Lulich.
He was predeceased by his parents; his first wife, Beverly O'Hern Lulich; his brothers, John and William Lulich; and his sisters, Katherine Lulich Klenes and Agnes Lulich.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Maureen Coyne Lulich; his son, Timothy Charles Lulich (Brenda); and his daughter, Megan Zerega (Todd). He also leaves behind his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom he adored: Timothy Charles Lulich, Jr. (Erin); Thomas Robert Lulich (Kristie); Madeline and Connor Zerega; Adelaide, Charlie, Maeve, Kellen and Theo Lulich. He is also survived by a brother-in-law, Thomas Coyne (Sally); and many nieces and nephews.
Cug was a graduate of North Union High School, where he concentrated his studies on being the captain of the football, basketball and baseball teams. After graduation, he worked as a custodian, bus mechanic and bus driver in the Laurel Highlands School District. Later, he went back to school at night to earn a B.S. in Elementary Education from California State College and a M.S. in School Administration from West Virginia University. He continued to be employed by Laurel Highlands as a teacher, principal of Hutchinson, Marshall and Hatfield elementary schools, and eventually director of elementary education. He retired with 50 years of service, and he treasured lifelong relationships developed during each of his many jobs in the district. He could relate to people, especially kids, in a way that can't be taught, but will be forever remembered.
Cug had a terrific sense of humor and loved big bowls of ice cream, country music, and cold beverages on his porch swing. A hard worker and a caretaker of all those he loved, he appreciated the long, blessed life that he had. He was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Pittsburgh and St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Uniontown.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 26, and until 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, when prayers of transfer will be said, in TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 50 Jefferson Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to St. John the Evangelist Church or Make-a-Wish Foundation.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
