Charles Robert Walters, III

Uniontown
Charles "CJ" Robert Walters III, 31, of Uniontown, passed away August 31, 2023 at his home.
He was born in Morgantown, West Virginia on March 25, 1992, the son of Charlie Walters and Phil of Masontown, PA.
"CJ" was a graduate of Albert Gallatin High School and was formerly employed by Dana Mining. He enjoyed spending time with his daughters and family.
He was predeceased by his wife Emily Walters.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents Charlie and Phil and his beloved daughters, Ava and Bella Walters; grandmother, Charann Walters; grandfather Charles Walters and wife Judy; and Aunt Joyce Orlick and great-grandmother Joan Walters.
In lieu of flowers his daughters ask that you make a donation to the Connellsville K9 Unit.
Friends will be received from 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 5, in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, PA 2023 the hour of Service in the Funeral Home Chapel.
