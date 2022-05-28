Smithfield
Charles Robinette Honsaker, 70, of Smithfield, passed away in his home, with his loving family by his side, Friday, May 27, 2022.
He was born September 20, 1939, in Uniontown.
He was predeceased by his parents, Robert Honsaker and Clarinda Robinette Honsaker; and three children, Charlie Honsaker, Bobby Honsaker and Robin Honsaker.
Surviving are his wife of 14 years, Betty Lou Clark Honsaker; his daughter, Kimberly Marietta; stepchildren, Sonia Clark and husband Dave, Scott Conaway, and Greg Conaway and wife Patsy; several stepgrandchildren; stepgreat-granddaughter, Christianna Jade; siblings, William Honsaker, and Linda Borden and husband Calvin; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 31. Visitation continues from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Wednesday, June 1, in the Oak Grove Church of Christ, 4723 Morgantown Road, Lake Lynn, PA 15451, with Minister Cole Osborne officiating.
Interment will follow in Springhill Union Cemetery behind Oak Grove Church of Christ, with Military Rites being accorded.
