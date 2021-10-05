Charles Rummel

Lemont Furnace
Charles “Charlie” “Buddy” Rummel, 73, of Lemont Furnace, passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021, in his home. He was born April 1, 1948, in Connellsville.
He served in the United States Marines and was a Vietnam veteran.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, William “Bill” Rummel and Olive Riter Rummel Hillen. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Buck Rummel; his sisters, Jane Rummel Goodwin, Judy “Sis” Rummel Show and Gerri Rummel Hartman; and his faithful companion, “Zoe”.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Debra “Debbie” Showman Rummel of almost 50 years; a daughter, Beth Rummel Crossland; a son, Chuck Rummel; grandchildren, Mark Crossland, Casey Crossland Pederson; and three great-grandchildren, Kamden, Avalie and Jayce Pederson. Also surviving are his siblings, Rod Rummel, Robert Rummel, Sharon Rummel, Jackie Rummel, Schavm and Charlene Rummel Kondrla, and his sidekick, “Roxy”.
All visitation and services will be private for the family and under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
