Vanderbilt
Charles "Chaz" Scott Miller, 60, of Vanderbilt, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Uniontown Hospital, with his loving family by his side. He was born December 2, 1961, a son of Clair Jeffrey Miller Sr. and Edna Virginia Lohr Miller.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Ronnie and Earl.
Scott proudly served his country in the United States Navy.
Scott is survived by his children, Justin Miller and wife Harlie of Perryopolis, Cory Miller and partner Desiree of Greensburg, Brittany Miller of Perryopolis; grandchildren, Logan, Faith, William, Zelena, Giovanni, Xander; siblings, Jeff and wife Brenda, Charlotte, Randy and wife Jackie; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Scott's family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, in the BLAIR LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, where his funeral service will take place at 8 p.m. Interment will follow at a later date at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.
Condolences are welcome at blairlowther.com.
