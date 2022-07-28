Charles Still

formerly of Uniontown
Charles "Raymond" Still, 73, passed away peacefully, in his home, in the company of family Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Austin, Texas, after a long battle with cancer.
Raymond was born November 25, 1948, in Uniontown, to Harry Still and Lillian Long.
He graduated from German Township High School in 1968, where he was a standout athlete in both football and basketball.
He started his career in the Robena Mine. In 1984 he relocated to San Antonio, Texas and went on to work as a district manager for Rockford Commercial Interiors of Austin until he retired in 2003.
In retirement, he did the things he enjoyed most: breeding, training and riding horses, traveling to rodeos, barbequing, spending quality time with family and friends, and caring for his beloved animals.
Then, Raymond met his wife, Mary Jo Ortiz. The two built and enjoyed a life together in Austin and married in 2019.
Raymond is now at peace joining his eldest brother, Wayne Still; his parents, Harry and Lillian Still; and youngest sister, Karen Still.
He leaves behind a large family including his wife, siblings, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as countless friends.
He was loved by many. His kind heart and gentle spirit will be missed by all.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the hour of service, Saturday, July 30, in the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown. Interment will immediately follow at Greendale Cemetery in Masontown.
Cards and condolences may be submitted via www.lantzfh.com.
MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.
