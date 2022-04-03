Lake Lynn
Charles Thomas Kelly, 78, of Lake Lynn, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022, in his home, with his loving family by his side.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 3, in GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 E. Church Street, Fairchance, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 4.
A complete obituary will be published on Monday.
Condolences are welcome at goldsboro-fabry.com.
