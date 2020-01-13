Dilliner
Charles W. Barry, 65, of Dilliner (Taylortown), Pa., and formerly of Fairmont, W.Va., died Friday, January 10, 2020, at UPMC-Presbyterian in Pittsburgh, following complications after a double lung transplant. Born Oct. 10, 1954 in Middlesex, England, he was the son of the late Mikey and Grace (Dennison) Barry.
Charlie worked for Consol’s Humphrey #7 for 23 years, and was currently an IT specialist at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. He treasured time with his family, had a passion for cooking, gardening, hunting and fishing, and especially enjoyed his time spent serving as a boy scout leader.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Norma (Mathews) Barry; two sons and their wives, Mathew and Sarah Barry and Mickey and Julie Barry, all of Morgantown; five grandchildren; two brothers, Timothy Barry of Morgantown, and Mark Barry of Georgia; a number of loving nieces and nephews; and many friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Mike Barry.
Friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, Pa., and from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of service, Tuesday, January 14, in the First Baptist Church of Dunkard in Taylortown, with his nephew, Josh Willis officiating. Interment follows in Fairview Cemetery, Taylortown.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, are requested to be offered to the University Place Family House, 116 Thackery Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213.
