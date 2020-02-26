Markleysburg
Charles W. Guthrie, 75, of Markleysburg, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, at his home.
He was born November 23, 1944, in Uniontown. Hewas a son of the late Playford and Zelda Herring Guthrie.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Rich Guthrie; and sister, Rose Savage.
He is survived by his loving wife Mary Frazee Guthrie; his children, Connie Butler of Farmington and Charles Guthrie Jr. (Chelsea) of Farmington; grandchildren, Ally, Paige, Taylar, Amara and Archer. Also surviving are brothers, Jim Guthrie of Bruceton Mills, W.Va., George of Bruceton Mills, W.Va., Bob (Earlean) of Oakland, Md. and Sam of Ohio; sister-in-law, Wanda Guthrie of Bruceton, W.Va.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m., the time of the service, Thursday, February 27, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crawford Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 28, Hopwood, PA 15445.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.