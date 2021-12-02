Charles W. Morris

Perryopolis
Charles W. "Chas" Morris, 87, of Perryopolis, passed away on Tuesday evening, November 30, 2021, at his home with his wife, and loving family at his side.
He was born on October 7, 1934, in Shantytown, Fayette County.
Son of the late Charles L. and Pearl F. Gibson Morris.
Charles was a member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church of Perryopolis.
Past President of the Colonial #3 Athletic Club.
He was employed with US Steel at Maplecreek Mine, and was a member of UMWA Local #1248.
Charles is survived by his wife of 66 years, Anna Marie Marhefka Morris; three children, Cynthia Gardner and husband Joseph, Charlotte Oravets and husband Joseph, Tammy Hartz and husband James; six grandchildren, Brian Morris and Tara, Joey Gardner and wife Jennifer, Jenna Lewis and husband Kyle, Ryan Hartz, Stacy Hartz, and Kristen Hartz; one great-grandchild, Sadie Gardner; two brothers, Richard Morris and wife Kay, Dennis Morris and Barbara; also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in The SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street Brownsville, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, December 3rd, and until 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, December 4th, where a Prayer Service will be held, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m., at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Perryopolis, with the Rev. Fr. Rody Mejia as Celebrant. Entombment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
The Family would like to extend a special thanks to Redstone Hospice for their compassionate care and kindness.
Deepest sympathy to the Morris family. My dad "Snooks" car pooled to the Maple Creek Mine with him back in the day.
