Charles W. Spangenberg

Mapletown
Charles W. “Chuckie” Spangenberg, 57, of Mapletown, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Mon Health Medical Center, Morgantown W.Va. surrounded by loved ones.
Chuckie was born March 1, 1966, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Charles D. and Rose Marie (Lewis) Spangenberg. He was a 1984 graduate of Mapletown High School.
He is survived by his sister, Julie Gjormand (Robert); nephew, Erik; and niece, Leah all of Herndon, Va.; his girlfriend of 12 years Faith Visokey, whom he loved dearly and Chad Darr whom he loved like a son. He is also survived by an uncle, aunts, and numerous cousins.
A lifelong resident of Mapletown, Chuckie was a lover of nature, an avid hunter always looking for the BIG BUCK and a very skilled trapper like no other. He also enjoyed fishing and riding his four-wheeler. He knew every back road in Greene County, and most every person who lived within numerous miles of Mapletown.
He was a kind and humble man always willing to lend a helping hand to a friend or neighbor. In the summers he grew incredible vegetable gardens, which he shared with friends and neighbors. Chuckie liked to cook and often canned some of his garden vegetables. He learned to make his mother’s famous raspberry pie, making the crust from scratch.
Chuck enjoyed hanging with his friends at Louie’s bar (Jimmys Place) and the Bobtown Polish Club, among other now and again places. The number of friends that he leaves behind is immeasurable.
Chuckie was a drywall finisher and was a member of the International Union of Painters & Allied Trades, District Council #57.
At the request of Chuckie, family and friends are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. to a closed casket visitation on Tuesday in the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels, Pa. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 11 a.m. in Monongahela Hill Cemetery, Greensboro, Pa.
The family suggests donations to a charity of one’s choice.
For additional information and to sign the online guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
