Jones Mills
Charles W. West Jr., 73, of Jones Mills, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021, in Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. He was born February 19, 1947, in Brownsville, a son of the late Charles and Martha Lilley West Sr.
Charles retired from AAMCO Transmissions as an automotive technician. Following his retirement, Charles went back to work for 7 Springs as a technician.
When not working, Charles enjoyed tinkering around with cars, scrapping, playing video games and doing puzzle books.
Charles is survived by his wife, Dorothy Johnson West and their children, Charles West and wife Marcie, Charlene Newman and husband Tom, Sharon Miller and husband Les, Richard Bowers and companion Cindy Etling, Vicki Thomas and husband John, Crystal Kunkle and husband Bryan, Glenda Smith and husband Ronald, Lorrie May and husband Doug, Michelle Bowers, and Carolyn Prinkey and husband Brian; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters Janet Shumar and husband Ronald, Wanda David and husband Walter, and Genevieve Johnson and husband Tom; sister-in-law Patti Matlock; and former spouse Edna Marlene West.
In addition to his parents, Charles was predeceased by his brothers, Robert “Bobby” Lilley, Clarence West, Glenn West, Donald Lilley; infant son Clarence West; and sister Betty Lou Bergan.
Friends will be received from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, February 18, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Friday, February 19, in the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, 123 S. 1st Street, West Side, Connellsville, (724) 628-9033, with Pastor Randy Newell officiating. Interment will follow in Normalville Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and masks will be required.
