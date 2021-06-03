Uniontown
Charles Wandel Jr., 94, of Medina, Ohio, died Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in his home, surrounded by his loved ones.
Charles was born February 23, 1927, in Uniontown, to Charles Sr. and Eva Marie Dean Wandel.
He served in the United States Army during World War II.
He married Elaine Moser March 2, 1952. She passed away September 14, 2005.
Charles worked for Ford Motor Company for 36 years before retiring in 1991. He enjoyed golfing, playing baseball, fast pitch softball, was very skilled in math, and loved to draw.
Charles will be deeply missed by his daughter, Paula Wandel of Medina; brother David (Ellie) Wandel of Brockport, N.Y.; sisters Doris Fouch and Marilyn Wandel, both of Uniontown.
In addition to his parents and wife, Charles was preceded in death by his brother, John Robert Wandel; and sisters Dorothy, Ruth, Betty, Edith and Marie Olive Wandel.
Private family services will be held at ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Seville, Ohio. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, where military rites will be held. Tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Paula Wandel.
