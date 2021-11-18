Blainesburg
Charles "Chuck" William Barnett, 90, of Blainesburg, passed away Friday, November 12, 2021, in Washington Hospital.
He was born October 18, 1931, in Allison, a son of the late Edwin C. and Hilda F. Hughes Barnett.
Chuck was a retired chief master sergeant of the U.S. Air Force. He served during the Korean Conflict and amassed 32 years in the U.S. Military. He was an active member of Holy Trinity Orthodox Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Irine M. Puhar Barnett. Chuck was the last remaining member of his immediate family.
Charles is survived by two children, David Barnett and his wife Susan of Baltimore, Md., and Katherine Barnett of Omaha, Nebr.; also survived by nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his family, his caregiver, Fr. Vitaly Dudkin and the Holy Trinity Church Family.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 19, in DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, PA 15468. A Panihida Service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, a Panihida Service will be held at 10 a.m. in the funeral home, followed by a funeral service at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, New Salem, with the Rev. Fr. Vitaly Dudkin officiating. Interment to follow in the Holy Trinity Orthodox Church Cemetery, with full military honors rendered by the U.S. Air Force and The AMVETS, Post 103.
Donations may be made to Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 91 South Mill Street, New Salem, PA 15468.
