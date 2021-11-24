Fairchance
Charles William Clark Jr., affectionately known as Mike by family and friends, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, November 21, 2021, in his home in Fairchance.
Mike was born April 21, 1959, in Uniontown.
He was a 1977 graduate of German Township High School, served in the U.S. Air Force, and had a degree in mechanical drafting. Mike was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and loved walking his dogs.
Mike is survived by his loving family, his parents, Charles W. Clark Sr. and Kay Clark of Fairchance; his children and grandchildren, Beth Young and husband John and their children, Meaghan, Austin and Ainsleigh, all of Florida, Charlotte Clark and children Micah and Hannah of McClellandtown, and Krystal Moore and husband Mike and daughter Kaydence of Farmington; siblings, Daniel Clark and wife Christine of Hopwood, Edward Clark of Fairchance, Betty Mesler and husband Mark of Fairchance, Timothy Clark and girlfriend Billie Jo of High House, Belinda Clark-Hogue and husband Robert of South Carolina; and numerous other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews too numerous to name.
Family and friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Friday, November 26, with Pastor Molly Hall officiating, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance.
