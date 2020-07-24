Charles William Miller

Hopwood
Charles "Chaz" William Miller, 57, of Hopwood, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, in his home, with his loving family by his side.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 23, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of service, Friday, July 24, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery. Due to Covid-19, masks must be worn and social distancing practiced.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
