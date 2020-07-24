Charles William Miller

Hopwood
Charles "Chaz" William Miller, 57, of Hopwood, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, in his home, with his loving family by his side. He was born June 5, 1963, in Uniontown, a son of the late James "Whitey" William Miller and Evelyn Irene Stefan Miller.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, James Miller Jr.
He is survived by his loving children, Charles W. Miller Jr. and girlfriend Traci Crossland of Brownfield, and Megan Miller and fianc Tyler Martin of Hopwood; his brother, Dale R. Miller; and nieces Cynthia Knox, Ashley Miller and Cassandra Brownfield.
Charles was a life member of Hutchinson Sportsman's Club and a member of the Lemont Sportsman's Club. He enjoyed hunting morel mushrooms, and 20 plus years of shooting pool with the independent pool league. He enjoyed swimming, and was an avid fisherman.
The family would like to give a special heartfelt thanks to Mr. Albert Kennedy and family for all their help during his time of need; Toshua, his work wife, and her family; good friend Chuck Huffine, who was like a son to him; and the nurses at Jefferson Infusion Center.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 23, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of service, Friday, July 24, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery. Due to Covid-19, masks must be worn and social distancing practiced.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
