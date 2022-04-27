Jefferson
Charles William Pogue, 74, of Jefferson, died Saturday, April 23, 2022.
He was born December 29, 1947 in Brownsville, a son of the late Charles Franklin and Sara Merrymen Pogue. Charlie was a 1966 graduate of Jefferson - Morgan High School.
After high school he served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War.
He worked as a Federal Coal Mine Inspector for the Mine Safety and Health Administration.
Charlie was a member of the Jefferson United Methodist Church, the American Legion Post #954 and Teutonia Mannerchor Club.
On October 11, 1972, he married Marie Miller, who survives. Also surviving are four sons, Charles and Michelle Pogue, of Clermont, Fla., Benjamin and Leita Pogue, of Jefferson, Michael and Jessica Pogue, of Crofton, Md., and Master Sergeant Dayne and Staff Sergeant (R) Jessica Pogue, of Cabot, Ark.; 11 grandchildren; three siblings, Lawrence (Jean) Nanns, of Tampa, Fla., Patricia (John) Snow, of Edinboro, and James (Linda) Pogue, of Imperial; his father and mother-in-law, Arthur and Angela Miller; sisters-in-law, Susan Miller Mann and Michele Miller (Russell) Breitmos.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 7 p.m., the hour of services, on Friday, April 29, 2022, with Rev. Sandra Conti, officiating, in the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor.
Military Honors will be accorded during the services by the United States Air Force and the Greene County Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the United States Air Force Assistance Fund at afassistancefund.org
Condolences may be expressed online at behm-funeralhomes.com.
