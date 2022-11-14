Carol Stream
Charles William Thrasher, 81, of Carol Stream, passed away on November 9, 2022.
He was born on November 16, 1940, in Pittsburgh, son of the late James and Hester Thrasher.
He was a US Army Veteran and a 32nd Degree Mason. Charlie was united in marriage on February 14, 1973, to Lynn Karen Kivi.
He worked as a lead airline mechanic at O'Hare Airport for US Airways over 45 years. Charlie enjoyed hunting, fishing, and boating. He loved traveling to hunt in Wyoming for antelope and elk and was a huge football fan and Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
Charlie is survived by his sons, James (Sarah) Thrasher and C.J. (Amanda) Thrasher and relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and wife, Lynn in February 2022.
Visitation was held on Sunday, November 13, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Norris-Segert Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 132 Fremont St., West Chicago (One block north of Washington St. & Main St). A funeral service was held at 4 p.m. Interment private. Contributions in Charlie's memory may be made to Disabled American Vets, WWW.DAV.ORG
For information, call 630-231-0060 or www.norrissegertfh.com
