Newell
Charles 'Bob' Wilson, 72, of Newell, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022 in his home.
Born May 26, 1950, in N. Charleroi, son of the late Charles W. 'Pinky' and Nancy Malaspina Wilson.
A resident of Newell for the past 45 years, Bob was Catholic by faith and was retired from Fayette Veterinary Hospital, where he worked as a Veterinary Technician. He volunteered as a paramedic at the former CAS Ambulance and Tri-County Ambulance services, was a past member of the Fayette City Volunteer Fire Department and enjoyed his Thursday poker night at Stefanick's garage.
He is survived by his wife Cynthia Stevenson Wilson to whom he was married 48 years; son and daughter-in-law Kristopher & Jennifer Wilson of Whitaker; daughter and son-in-law Stephanie and Matthew Brockman of West Brownsville; three grandchildren who meant the world to him Christian Brockman, Stephan Brockman, Connor Brockman; brother- in-law and sister-in-law, Richard and Diana Stevenson; sister-in-law, Beverly Wilson; and nieces and nephews, Carrie, Ricki, Brian, Nicholas and families. He is preceded in death by his brother Donald Wilson (5/2022).
Visitation will be held Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8p.m. at the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 626 Broad Avenue, Belle Vernon 724-929-6183. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at the Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations LLC at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Jack Washabaugh officiating.
Condolences accepted at the funeral home's website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com
