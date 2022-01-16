Charles Woods

Brownsville
Charles "Chuckie" Woods, 65, of Brownsville, formerly of Republic, passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021, in Mon Valley Hospital. Chuckie was born August 14, 1956, in Uniontown, to the late Paul Sr. and Margaret Sims Woods.
Chuckie was a native to the Brownsville area. He was a die-hard Cowboys fan, and he lived a free life full of laughter.
In addition to his parents, Chuckie was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Woods Jr.; and his beloved son, Daquan Woods.
Charles is remembered and survived by his daughter, Marquita Durant; grandchildren, Maqaria Isaac and Corey Isaac Jr.; sisters, Kathleen Woods of Brownsville, Paula Ann Parson (Dootzie) of Cardale and Carolyn Mitchell (Benny) of Florida; brothers, Ronald Woods (Rebecca) of Cardale, Theodore Woods of Brownsville, David Woods of Lemont Furnace; special nephews, Joshua Woods Sr., Eric Holcomb Jr., James Holcomb Jr.; a special niece, Jalysa Holcomb; and a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Friends will be received in the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, for a Celebration of Life Memorial Service from 12 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 18. MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.
Condolences may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.