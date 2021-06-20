August 17, 1933 -
January 11, 2021
Come celebrate the life of Charles Yarris Sr. Saturday, August 14, 2021, in Third Presbyterian Church, 425 Union Street, Uniontown, PA 15401. A service will be held at 11 a.m. with a luncheon to follow.
Sunday, June 20, 2021 5:24 AM
