Uniontown
Charlotte A. Martell Katko, 73, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021, in The Uniontown Hospital. She was born April 18, 1947, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late Charles and Verna Novinsky Martell.
Charlotte received her Bachelor's Degree and also her Master's Degree in Education from California University of Pennsylvania. She was employed by The Brownsville Area School District as a fourth grade elementary school teacher.
She was a member of the former St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church of Brownsville.
Charlotte was an avid animal lover. After her retirement from teaching, she enjoyed working at The Duck Hollow Animal Hospital.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her in-laws, Steve and Florence Katko; brothers-in-law, Fred Berg and Donald Ray Shupe; niece, Patty Shupe Adamson.
Charlotte is survived by her husband of 52 years, Terry W. Katko; nieces, Dona Rae Shupe McGukin, Missy Shupe Lacey, Tammy Berg Swope, Crissy Berg Grimm; nephew, Kevin Shupe and their families; sisters-in-law, Shirley Shupe and Janet Berg; cousins, Darlene Schaller and husband Russell and their sons, Jonathan and Jeffrey, and Barbara Moskovitz.
Friends will be received in THE SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday, January 18.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. with Rev. Father Timothy Kruthaupt officiating. Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
