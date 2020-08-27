Charlotte Anne Wertz Miller

Monarch
Charlotte Ann Wertz Miller, 66, of Monarch, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, in Highlands Hospital. She was born April 11, 1954, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late George R. Wertz and Anna Mae Horner Wertz. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, George Ross Wertz and Gerald Wayne Wertz Sr.; and sister Constance Joyce Wertz.
Charlotte was a graduate of Brownsville High School. She was a member of St. Stephens Byzantine Catholic Church and worked as a home health aide.
Left to cherish Charlotte's memory are her husband of 40 years, Lawrence "Louie" Miller; son Raymond Newell III (Kerri) of Hattiesburg, Miss.; grandchildren Jessica Ann, Benjamin Jacob and Cassandra Nicole.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. In accordance with the family's wishes, there will be no public viewing.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.