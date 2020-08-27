Charlotte Anne Wertz Miller

Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High around 80F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.