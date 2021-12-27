Allison #2
Charlotte C. Hughes, age 90, of Allison #2, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Generations Elder Care.
She was born on August 25, 1931 in Allison #2, a daughter of the late William J.B. and Anna K. (Luketic) Chambers.
Charlotte graduated from Redstone High School in 1949. After raising her children, and after they completed their college educations, Charlotte enrolled at California University of Pennsylvania and earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Gerontology in 1985. She was employed by The Brownsville Area School District as a Teacher's Aide for children with special needs.
She was a Charter Member of The Allison Christian Church. Char-lotte held many positions at the church and was the former organist, choir director/member, Elder, Member of Christian Women's Fellowship, and Sunday School Teacher. She also played the organ at The Republic First Christian Church and The Dunlap Creek Presbyterian Church. Charlotte had a very strong Faith and lived her life accordingly. She was a member of The Monday Night Ladies Bowling League at the former Gudac's Bowling Alley. She served as Judge of Elections for Luzerne Township District 5 for many years.
On June 28, 1952, she married Charles A. (Chuck) Hughes, who passed away on December 23, 2015.
She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Jody L. Menni, and her husband, William "Bill" Menni; brother, George F. Chambers; nephew, Mark Chambers; and her in-laws, Clarence and Jane Friend.
Charlotte is survived by three children, Charlene R. Hughes of Quaker Hill, Conn., William W. "Bill" Hughes and wife, Joyce, of Allison #2, and Charles A. (Carla) Hughes, Jr. of Fresno, Calif.; 11 grandchildren, Eric, Kurt, Janine Boiselle, Jordan and Jason Menni, Brandon and Alexis Hughes, Charlton Hughes, Charlie (Dan) Garcia, Chase Hughes, and Chandler Hughes; brother, William A. Chambers of Clarksville; two sisters, Susan Toth of Brownsville, and Shelley (Carl) Williams of Uniontown; special nieces, Rebecca and Anna Rosiek of Pittsburgh; and a beloved pet cat, Missy.
She is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and her church family.
The family would like to thank the staff at Generations Elder Care and Amedisys Hospice Nurses for their wonderful care and compassion.
Friends will be received in THE SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street Brownsville, PA, on Tuesday, December 28 from 2 to 7 p.m. Additional visitation will be held at The Allison Christian Church, 452 East Avenue, Allison, PA, on Wednesday, December 29 from 10 to 11 a.m. A Funeral Service will be held at the church at 11 a.m. with Rev. Michael Peton Officiating.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.