Allison #2
Charlotte C. Hughes, age 90, of Allison #2, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Generations Elder Care.
Friends will be received in THE SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street Brownsville, PA, on Tuesday, December 28, from 2 to 7 p.m. Additional visitation will be held at The Allison Christian Church, 452 East Avenue, Allison, PA, on Wednesday, December 29, from 10 to 11 a.m. A Funeral Service will be held at the church at 11 a.m. with Rev. Michael Peton Officiating.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
