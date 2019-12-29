Brownsville
Charlotte Currie Drylie, 90, of Brownsville, passed away Thursday, December 26.
She was born May 25, 1929, in Crescent Heights, a daughter of Hull Floyd Currie and Hazel Alice Thompson Currie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Nelson Drylie and sisters, Flora Johns and Laverne Good.
Charlotte will be sadly missed by her two children, Floyd Michael Drylie of Brownsville and Anna Marie Zooner and husband Paul of Brownsville; four grandchildren, Scott Sawicky, Nelson Sawicky, Nelina McCrory and Margaret McCrory; three great-grandchildren, Izabella, Craig and Jace House; niece Claudia Good Brooks; and several more nieces and nephews.
Charlotte was past president of the Fraternal Order of Eagles ladies auxiliary, Brownsville, past president of American Legion Post 295 ladies auxiliary. She belonged to the Democrat Club and St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Brownsville.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, December 28, and Sunday, December 29, in NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 30, in the funeral home with Mr. Zane Mitchell officiating.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Brownsville Free Public Library, 100 Seneca Street, Brownsville, PA 15417 or Fayette Friends of Animals, 223 Searights Herbert Road, Uniontown, PA 15401.
To sign a guest book log onto http://www.novakfuneralhome.net
