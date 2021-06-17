Uniontown
Charlotte Dowling, 88, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021. She was born July 9, 1932, a daughter of the late Chas E. and Pearl McCarney.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday June 18, and until 10 a.m. Saturday, June 19, when a blessing service will be held. Interment will follow in Mt. Macrina Cemetery. A full obituary notice will run Friday, June 18.
