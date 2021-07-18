Masontown
Charlotte J. Manzano, 76, of Masontown, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Sunday, April 1, 1945, in Smithfield, a daughter of Carl and Mary Elizabeth Rhodes Betchy.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by siblings Carl Betchy Jr., and Sharon Ilene Rattay.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Luis R. Manzano; son Denny Manzano; her sisters, Linda Sue (John) Corsetti, Debbie (Bill) Poole; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends were received from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 15, in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 515 N. Main Street, Masontown, PA 15461.
Interment was private.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
