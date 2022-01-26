McClellandtown
Charlotte M. Bowen Sellers, 76, of McClellandtown, passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022, in Pittsburgh.
Preceding her in death were her parents, George Alfred Bowen and Madeline Lorraine Cole Bowen; husband, Paul Andrew Sellers Sr.; son, Paul Andrew Sellers Jr.; and three siblings, George Bowen, James Bowen and Ellen Farrier.
Charlotte had been a seamstress and was a member of Church Hill Presbyterian Church.
Surviving are two brothers, John F. Bowen of Pittsburgh, and Charles Bowen of Texas; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received until the 11 a.m. hour of service Wednesday, January 26, in the JEROME W. SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating. Interment will follow in Church Hill Cemetery.
