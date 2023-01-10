Uniontown
Charlotte M. Dirda, 84, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, in Country Meadows Assisted Living, Bridgeville. She was born November 22, 1938, in Thompson Two, a daughter of John and Ann Bilconish Dirda.
Charlotte was a member of the St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church in Brownsville, and was a retired school teacher from the Parma City School District in Parma, Ohio, where she taught first grade for over 40 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two sisters, Anna Mae and Betty Dirda; a brother, Michael Dirda, in infancy; and a sister-in-law, Mary Dirda.
Surviving are her brothers, John Dirda Jr. of Northfield, Ohio, Robert Dirda and wife Patricia of Northfield, Ohio, Paul Dirda and wife Rose of Uniontown, and Thomas Dirda and wife Mary of Robinson Township; and many special nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, who loved her so very much and will miss her dearly.
Charlotte was the most selfless human being you would know, living her entire life taking care of others while expecting nothing in return. She had the best sense of humor and a voice like no other. We know she’s singing with the angels and maybe Elvis, too.
Charlotte’s family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 10, and until 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, January 11, when a Panachida service will be held, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic. A Divine Liturgy will follow at 11 a.m. in the St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, 302 Third Street, Brownsville, with the Rev. Fr. Christopher Burke and the Rev. Fr. Jerome Botsko as celebrants. Interment will follow in Mount Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown.
A Parastas service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.
We will celebrate her life as she has loved us and has shown us the importance of faith and family.
