Uniontown
Charlotte M. Dirda, 84, of Uniontown, died Saturday, January 7, 2023, in Country Meadows Assisted Living, Bridgeville.
Charlotte's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 10, in KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, PA 15475, and until 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, January 11, when a Panachida service will be held. A Divine Liturgy will follow at 11 a.m. in Byzantine Catholic Church, 302 Third Street, Brownsville, with the Rev. Fr. Christopher Burke and the Rev. Fr. Jerome Botsko as celebrants. Interment will follow in Mount Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown.
A Parastas service will be held in the funeral home at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.
A complete obituary will appear in Tuesday's addition of the Herald Standard.
