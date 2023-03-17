Brownsville
Charlotte M. Teslovich, 86, of Brownsville, with a deep faith in our Lord, Jehovah, passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. She was a devoted person to her family and will be sadly missed.
Charlotte was born on January 6, 1937, to the late George and Bertha Pongo Hrsak.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband of 59 years, John Teslovich, Jr.; as well as her siblings, Margaret, Helen, Rose, Joe and Arthur.
Charlotte was a head cook at Brownsville School District for 20 years until her retirement.
Charlotte is survived by her children: Lucille and husband, Afif Elias, John Teslovich and wife, Debra, David Teslovich and Brian Teslovich and wife, Cara Davis Teslovich; grandchildren, Kathy and Robert Peters, Mark Elias and fiancee, Monica, John Tyler and JoAnna Encapera Teslovich, Christina Elias, Brittany and Tyler Palfrey, Ashley Teslovich, Hannah Teslovich and Eli and Elizabeth Teslovich; great-grandchildren, John Owen Teslovich, Dominic Teslovich, Cody Teslovich, Clayton Teslovich and Nelson Palfrey.
Friends will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME from 2 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, 2023. A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, with Mr. Kevin Gillis officiating. Entombment at Lafayette Memorial Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.