Uppermiddletown
Charlotte Marie Shaffer Marvin, 77, of Uppermiddletown, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 29, 2023.
She was born on October 9, 1945, in Waltersburg, to the late Jesse Earl Shaffer and Susannah Cole Shaffer.
Charlotte was an avid quilter who enjoyed embroidery and quilting, as well as woodcraft creation with her husband.
Left to cherish Charlotte's memory are her husband of 54 years, James Richard Marvin Jr.; daughter, Deana Marvin; son, Scott Richard Marvin (wife Adele); granddaughter, Jessica Susannah Beck; grandsons, Cloyd Joseph (CJ) Lilley, Cody Richard Marvin, James Edward Marvin and Dean Michael Spexarth; step-granddaughter, Angelica Rowe; great-grandchildren: Austin James Louis Beck, Lincoln Alexander Beck, Paislee Rose Marvin, Luca Riggs Stobb, Grayson David Spino.
Additionally, Charlotte is survived by siblings: Geraldine Wilk, Larna Nicklow and Curt Shaffer; plus her many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice and the nurses who cared for Charlotte.
In respect for Charlotte's wishes to not be the center of attention, there will not be a funeral service.
Arrangements will be private for the family and will be under the direction of The DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem.
