Uniontown
Charlotte P. Dowling was born July 9, 1932, and went home to God Tuesday, June 15, 2021. She was reunited with her beloved husband, Robert C. Dowling.
Charlotte was born to Pearl Flowers McCarney and Charles E. McCarney, and she joins her siblings, twin brother Charles E. McCarney Jr., Gloria Wensing, Donald McCarney, and stepson Charles “Chuck” Dowling.
Charlotte leaves behind family and friends who love her endlessly for her selfless kindness and generosity. She was the source of unwavering love, safety, security and constancy for her grandchildren and their families.
She is survived by her siblings, Sylvia McCarney, Earl “Joe” McCarney; her sister-in-law, Agnes Dowling; her daughters, Mary Ellen Dowling, Linda Dowling; stepson John Dowling and his wife, Stephanie; stepdaughter-in-law Diane Dowling; granddaughter Kristie Zavatchan and her husband, John; grandsons Mike Jacobs and wife Anna, Joshua M. Shrum and partner Jennifer, Robert E. Shrum Jr. and partner Danielle, and Sean Dowling and wife Amanda; as well as her great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 18, and until 10 a.m. Saturday, June 19, when a blessing service will be held. Interment will follow in Mt. Macrina Cemetery.
