Grindstone
Charmaine Ann "Sherry" Lucosh, 69, of Grindstone, went to be with her Lord Monday, May 24, 2021, surrounded by her loving family after a battle with cancer. She was born October 14, 1951, to her late loving mother, Emily (Meka) Lucosh.
Besides her mother, she was preceded in death by brothers Roy (Mage), Walter John (Jack); sister Nina Mae; and a niece, Kimberly Ann.
She is survived by her brothers, Joseph Lucosh and wife Twila, Michael Lucosh and wife Brenda, and George Lucosh, with whom she resided.
Sherry loved her nieces and nephews dearly. They include Melissa Lucosh Campbell (Gerald), Travis Petrus, Tracy Miljus (David), Walter (Jackie) John Jr., Janay Lucosh (Jim Bankhead), Nathan Lucosh (Amy), Brandon Williams (Tracy), Nikki Holt (Eric), Emily Lucosh and Michel Lucosh Jr. She adored her great-nieces and nephews. They include Anthony, Niko and Sienna Munoz, Joie Lucosh, Steven DelPercio (Ally), Megan and Shannon Miljus, JJ Bankhead, Jaden McCormick, Elijah Wilson, Parker and Cami Holt, Wyatt Petrus and Mikey Lucosh III. She had one great-great-nephew, Joseph Kozar Jr.
She loved her many cousins and was especially fond of Leila and Harold (Butch) Dillinger and their daughter, Doreen (Ed) Burke.
She spent many hours playing with her loving pet beagle, Oreo and the late Snickers.
Sherry graduated from Brownsville Area High School Class of 1969.
She was a member of Grindstone Christian Church since she was a child.
She spent her life taking care of those she loved for too many years to count.
She was a Sunday school and vacation Bible teacher, creating many enjoyable crafts and art works for the children she adored. For many years she was the caretaker of the church. She loved cooking for her family, especially dishes from the "Old Country." She was an excellent baker and her holiday rolls and her (handpicked) raspberry and blackberry pies were famous throughout the area.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 27, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., the hour of service, Friday, May 28. Interment at Lafayette Memorial Park.
Sherry and her family would like to thank Dr. Sajid Peracha and his staff, Laurel Ridge Center and Hospice 365 for all their loving care throughout her battle with cancer.
