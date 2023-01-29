Lemont Furnace
Chase Vincent Adamsky, 32, of Lemont Furnace, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023, in his home. He was born September 16, 1990, in Uniontown, a son of Vincent Adamsky and Rebecca Alexander.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Jessica Adamsky; two sisters, Isabella Adamsky and Sofia Adamsky, both of Uniontown; one half-sister, Samantha Hodge; one half-brother, Sage Hodge; maternal grandmother, Patricia Alexander of Virginia; paternal grandparents, Ron and Loretta Adamsky of Uniontown.
There will be no visitation held and all services will be private for the family and under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
