Normalville
Chaz Franklin Rankin, 31, of Normalville, formerly of Brownsville, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, June 12, 2022.
He was born in Connellsville on August 21, 1990, a son of Charles F. Rankin and the late Kathleen L. Sinosky.
Chaz is survived by his wife, Kellie Jo Martin Rankin and unborn child; children: Chaz Franklin Rankin Jr., Arianna Rankin; step-children: Bailey Swope and Sparrow Swope; brother, Charles Rankin IV. of Brownsville; sisters: Jade Wells and her husband Curtis of Richeyville, Suanne Rankin of Brownsville.
Chaz was a kind, loyal, and fun-loving man. He spent his free time playing softball, fishing and loving his children. He was loved by so many and knew how to put a smile on anyone's face.
Chaz's family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 17, 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday. A funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. on Saturday. Interment is private.
Online condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.