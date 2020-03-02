Uniontown
Cherie Ann Kendall, 52, of Uniontown, passed away March 1, 2020, at South Fayette Nursing Center, Markleysburg, PA.
She was born in Uniontown, PA, on May 4, 1967, the daughter of Daniel Reda and the late Marianne (Lipscomb) Reda.
Cherie was a graduate of Albert Gallatin High School Class of 1985 and West Virginia Career College. She was employed as an Associate at TeleTech, Uniontown, PA.
She was active at school, enjoyed watching basketball and shopping.
In addition to her father, Daniel Reda, she is survived by her husband, Bruce Kendall and son Cole Daniel Kendall, sister Heather Joy Reda of Pittsburgh, PA, and brother Daniel Reda of Masontown, PA.
Family and friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, PA, on Tuesday, March 3, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday until 10 a.m. the hour of service in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Rodney Thomas officiating.
Interment at Church Hill Cemetery, McClellandtown, PA.
