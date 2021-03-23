Cherry L. Harvey Gossett

Brier Hill
Cherry "Dee" L. Harvey Gossett, 68, of Brier Hill, died Saturday, March 20, 2021, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.
She was born August 29, 1952, in Brownsville, a daughter of Albert E. Harvey and Cherry Lee Phillips Harvey.
Mrs. Gossett was previously employed at Fairmont Supply of Washington, the former Standard Machine and Equipment of Uniontown, and was the owner/operator of Tools and Treasures in Brownsville.
Surviving are her husband, Edgar A. Gossett; daughter Kelly Gossett and husband Philip Grindle and grandson, Ethan Grindle of Pittsburgh; daughter Kathy Gossett of York; mother Cherry Harvey of Brownsville; and stepsister Patty Givens of Delaware.
Services are private for the family. Interment will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Smock.
Arrangements and professional services are in the care of NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, PA 15417.
To sign the guestbook for the family, visit www.novakfuneralhome.net.
