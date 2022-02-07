Cheryl A. Hough

Cheryl Ann Lamp Hough, 69, died Friday, February 4, 2022 in her home with her family by her side after a short illness.
She is survived by mother, Esther Lamp Stimmel, of Bentleyville; sister, Donna Lamp Filby and her husband, Ricky of Clover Hill; brother, Rusty Lamp and his wife Cathy, of Fredericktown; daughter, Jen West and her fiance Blake, of Johns Island S.C.; son, Randy Lamp (Aisha), of Pittsburgh; son, Charlie Moyer, of Waynesboro daughter, Bonnie Moyer, of Fredericktown; granddaughter, Britni Socks, of Chambersburg; grandson, Brent Socks, of Johns Island S.C.; grandson, Owen Lamp, of Pittsburgh; great- granddaughter, Eloni Akins, of Chambersburg; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She also leaves behind her two dogs, Rosy and Tootsie, who she absolutely adored. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Hough; father, Joseph Lamp; and sister, Bonnie Lamp.
She graduated from Beth-Center High School in 1970 and graduated from Wilson College in Chambersburg, in 2002 with a Bachelor degree in Environmental Science.
She had an intense love of family history, the outdoors (especially the beach), and the Civil War. Civil War reenacting was one of her favorite pastimes and she owned a sutler shop for a several years selling all kinds of Civil War related items from handmade clothing to trinkets. She was a lifetime member of the Girl Scouts of America and served in every role from assistant troop leader to summer camp director.
Friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, the hour of services in the JOHN B. GREENLEE FUNERAL HOME, 2830 Main Street, Beallsville. Interment will be private. Online guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneral Home.com
