Centerville
Cheryl A. Kosco, 75, of Centerville, passed away Friday, September 1, 2023. She was born February 28, 1948, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late Angelo and Irma Paroda Parrella. Cheryl was the last remaining member of her immediate family.
Besides her parents, Cheryl was preceded in death by her two brothers, Angelo Parrella, Jr. and Victor M. Parrella.
Left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband of 45 years, Gerard D. Kosco; brother-in-law, Raymond (Judi) Kosco; and sister-in-law Marlene (Michael) Petellat; also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 5, and until the 9:30 a.m. prayer service Wednesday, September 6, in SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, PA 15417. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in The Historic Church of St. Peter, Brownsville. Interment in LaFayette Memorial Park.
Donations, in Cheryl's memory, may be made to The Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
