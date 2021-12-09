Uniontown
Cheryl Ann Reynolds Ritchey, 44, of Uniontown, passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital.
She was born on June 7, 1977, in Donora, a daughter of James and Elizabeth Cummings Reynolds.
Cheryl is survived by her husband, Robert Ritchey II; sons, Nathan Dooley, Robert Ritchey, III; daughters, Aleshia Dooley, Emma Ritchey; granddaughter, Ani'yah Lanko; sisters, Nona Nara, Crystal Kinds, Gina Watson.
Her Journey's Just
Begun
"Don't think of her as gone away - Her journey has just begun.
Life holds many facets. The earth is only one. Just think of her as resting. From sorrows and the tears. In a place of warmth and comfort. Where there are no days and years. Think how she must be wishing. That we could know today. How nothing but our sadness can really pass away. And think of her as living. In the hearts of those she touched. For nothing loved is ever lost - And she was loved so much."
Cheryl's family will receive friends from 2 to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, December 10, 2021, at the GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 E. Church Street, Fairchance. Interment is private.
Online condolences are welcome at goldsboro-fabry.com
