Springhill Township
Cheryl D. Groover, 72 of Springhill Township, Pa. passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023.
She was born December 6, 1950 in Uniontown, Pa.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Clarence and Margaret Hunter; husband, Thomas "Gary" Groover; two children, Tammy Groover and Traci Groover, and Rolly Thorpe.
Surviving are three children, Misty Teets (Jon), Jason Thorpe and Katrina Stevenson (Jeremy); grandchildren, Ryan, Brittany, Hali, Dillion, Levi, Bentley and Colt Allen; several great- grandchildren; sister, Sharon Ramage; close nephew Rob (Paige) and their daughter Tori and her close companion Vernon.
Cheryl has been the caretaker of Appalachian Community Center for the last 35 years.
The family will receive friends from 9 to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, Pa., the hour of service.
Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield, Pa.
