York
Cheryl Lee Madison McDowell of York, PA passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at York Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born and raised in Western Pennsylvania.
Cheryl worked for Blue Cross and Dentsply but her true enjoyment came when she was assisting Medicare eligible and participants either as a volunteer for APPRISE or as a seasonal employee working virtually.
Cheryl graduated from Uniontown High School. She attended Penn State University and continued Accelerated Studies at Duquesne University.
She is survived by her loving husband, Ernie McDowell; loving daughter, Jenifer Talbert (Keith); and loving son, Ryan McDowell (Tiffany). The most precious joy in her life was being with her grandchildren, Ava, Ashlynd, and Crosby Talbert. She was also survived by her sister, Jan Yonkey (Ed); sister-in-law, Sherry Hudock (John); and many nieces and nephews especially Dave and Cindy Madison whom she had a special love for. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Dorothy Eleanor Dugan Madison and her brothers and sisters, Arthur, Glenda, Mary Alwilda, Jesse Edward, James, and Robert Madison.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the York Hospital Medical Staff on 4 Floor SW for the loving care and support they gave to Cheryl in her last seven days. They would also like to thank the ALS Clinic in Hershey and in Mass General, Boston, Mass. for all they did for Cheryl.
Memorial contributions may be made to The ALS Association, Greater Philadelphia Chapter, 321 Norristown Road, Suite 260, Ambler, PA 19002.
Arrangements by the ETZWEILER FUNERAL HOMES and CREMATION SERVICE 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.
