Uniontown
Chester Frank Kaczmarek Jr., 74, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023, in his home. He was born July 13, 1948, in Viehwang, Austria.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Chezlaw and Marie Zauner Kaczmarek; and a sister, Brigette Kaczmarek.
Chester served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, receiving the Army Commendation Medal during his service in country.
He retired from Atwater Steel, Mt. Pleasant, and enjoyed collecting model cars. Chester was a loving husband, father and grandfather, who will be missed by his family and friends.
Surviving are his loving wife, Janice Gail Anderson Kaczmarek; two sons, Christopher Michael Kaczmarek (Jennifer) of Kentucky, and Travis Kaczmarek (Shana) of Connellsville; three grandsons, Brock, Troy and Trevor Kaczmarek; and a sister, Anna Thomas of Scottsdale, Ariz.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 6, and until the 11 a.m. hour of service Saturday, January 7, with Pastor Gary Coldren officiating, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.