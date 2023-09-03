Woodland Hills, Calif.
Chester John Frangipani, 84, of Woodland Hills, Calif., passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 20, 2023.
He was born May 6, 1939, in Dearth, Pa., a son of the late Charles and Mary Filiaggi Frangipani.
Chester was an entrepreneur who relocated to Los Angeles, Calif., in 1963. His business endeavors included Owner / President and CEO of West Central Produce, Inc., Los Angeles, Calif., from 1969 to 2014.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, Gertrude Irene Rohrer; and brothers, Leon Frangipani, Charles A. Frangipani and Vincent Theodore Frangipani.
Left to cherish Chester's memory are his cousins, Ronald Filiaggi, Richard Filiaggi, Allen Filiaggi, Eugene Filiaggi, Gary Filiaggi, Donald Stefanko, Edward Stefanko, Mark LaTorre, Kathy Compton, Carl Carbonara, Donna Chico, and their families. In addition, Chester's many dear friends including: Alex Dobosi, Todd Ross, Joe Barba and hundreds of faithful employees, who were treated as family during Chester's Administration.
The family would like to thank the many caregivers, most importantly, Annabel Novio and Pepper Schmidt, Tarzana, Calif., whose many years of kindness, patience and compassion were angelic.
Graveside service from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at San Fernando Mission Cemetery, 11160 Stranwood Avenue, Mission Hills, CA 91345.
