Masontown
Chris G. Ziemkowsky, 65, of Masontown, passed away at home, with friends and family by his side, on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. He was born March 13, 1957, in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Ted Ziemkowsky and Alberta Rosneck; step-mother, Louise "Grammy Wheeze" Ziemkowsky; step-sister, Bonnie.
Surviving are his wife of 36 years, Nancy Wise Ziemkowsky; three children, Rebecca, Nathan, and Bethany; loyal furry companions, "Louie" and Addie; grandpups, Lyla, Conrad, Crosby, Gracie, and Shadow; step-family, Bud, Don, Johnny, Jeff and Dana Hull; the Wise family, that became his own; Alice, Bob and Linda, Joyce, Sue, Larry, Carolyn, and families.
He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church for 32 years. He was a former Prayer Ministry Leader and took several mission teams to Haiti. He served as a custodian at Calvary Baptist Church and First Baptist Church in Fairchance.
Family and friends will be received at Calvary Baptist Church, 308 McClellandtown Road, Uniontown, from 2 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 22.
The Funeral Service will begin at 10 a.m. with Pastor Ron Hudson officiating. Interment will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery. Dinner to follow at Calvary Baptist Church.
In his memory, donations can be made for the EBAC Orphanage in Haiti, at CBCfamily.church
(Click on give, and choose Hugs for Haiti.)
Online condolences may be given at deancwhitmarshfuneralhome.com
