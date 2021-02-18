Uniontown
Chris R. Molton, 67, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. He was born June 26, 1953, in Uniontown, a son of the late George F. and Alice Ann McNatt Molton.
Chris was a 1971 graduate of Uniontown Senior High School and majored in Radio Broadcasting at Penn State Wilkes-Barre Campus in Wilkes-Barre. He began a career in radio broadcasting in the early '70s with WLSW Radio FM104 in Scottdale, where he started announcing under the stage name "Christopher Sky" and later became program director, sales manager and general manager. In 1987, Chris opened a photography studio in Pittsburgh named Molton Photography, where he excelled in fashion and commercial photography in both the Pittsburgh and Los Angeles areas. He enjoyed watching movies, playing Xbox with his daughter, and spending time with his dogs.
Surviving are his daughter, Samantha Molton (Mercedes) of New Jersey; sister Linda Hoye (Ray) of Pittsburgh; nephew David Kir; nieces Laurie Kir, Maureen Edwards and Erin Meadows and their families; his former wife, Jill Molton; and his close friend, Waralucksanai "Yung" Warakanbancha and her children.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, no public visitation was held and interment will be private under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.